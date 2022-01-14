Darrick Williams -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Darrick Williams, 45, of 118 Principal Court, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneral home.com.