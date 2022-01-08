 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darrick Williams -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Darrick Williams, 45, of 118 Principal Court, died Jan. 4, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

