Darren Pringle -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Darren Pringle, 58, of Ridgeville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

