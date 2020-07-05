Darren Pringle -- Ridgeville

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RIDGEVILLE -- Darren Pringle, 58, of Ridgeville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.