Darrell LeRoyy Foxworth -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Darrell LeRoy Foxworth, 80, of Cordova, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, 4830 Columbia Road NE in Orangeburg. Pastor Larry Padgett will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bell, Korbin Brazell, Tommy Vaughn and Darven Hendley.
Mr. Foxworth was born on March 14, 1941, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Willie R. Foxworth and the late Mabel Knight Foxworth. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working with his roses. Mr. Foxworth especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was predeceased by seven siblings.
Survivors include his wife of over 25 years, Mary Ann Foxworth; daughters, Stephanie J. Foxworth, Pam Foxworth Vaughn (Bubba), Tonia Patterson (Pat), Carie Newell; a brother, Donald M. Foxworth (Thelma); his first wife, Joyce Hendley; five grandchildren, Tommy “Allen” Vaughn, Harley B. Vaughn, Samantha A. Neely, Korbin Brazell and Haylie Meetze; and seven great-grandchildren.
