Darrel Sim Fanning -- Neeses

NEESES -- Darrel Sim Fanning, 82, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 768 Calvary Church Road, Neeses. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Hank Fanning and the Rev. Nicholas Perez will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Lebanon United Methodist Church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Tony Kittrell, Dylan Fanning, Drew Fanning, David Hinkle, Joey Boyer and Kent Floyd.
Mr. Fanning was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Orangeburg. He graduated from North High school and attended Palmar Business College, where he majored in accounting. He was a co-owner of Orangeburg Milling Company Inc. He was the son of the late Olin Javan Fanning and the late Ethel Sanford Fanning. Mr. Fanning was a lifelong member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities over the years. He loved bluegrass music and was a member of the Dixie Dew Drops bluegrass band for over 50 years. Mr. Fanning was also a member of Norway Masonic Lodge #237. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. When he was not spending time with his family, you could find him outside in his beloved garden. He was affectionately known by everyone who loved him as “Doc.” He was predeceased by his brothers, Harvey Fanning, Haskel Fanning and C.J. Fanning. and his sister, Evelyn Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley Gleaton Fanning of the home; children, Randy Fanning (Vickie) of Neeses, Rhonda Kittrell (Tony) and Darren Fanning (Carmen) of Neeses; grandchildren, Crystal Floyd, Natalie Hinkle, Tricia Boyer, Dylan Fanning, Drew Fanning, Brett Fanning, Bailor Fanning and Leah Fanning; great-grandchildren, Paisley Hinkle, Jackson Boyer, Locklan Hinkle, Anniston Boyer and Ember Floyd; sister, Willette “Lucy” Fogle; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 768 Calvary Church Road Neeses, SC 29107.
