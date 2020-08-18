Darrel Sim Fanning -- Neeses

Mr. Fanning was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Orangeburg. He graduated from North High school and attended Palmar Business College, where he majored in accounting. He was a co-owner of Orangeburg Milling Company Inc. He was the son of the late Olin Javan Fanning and the late Ethel Sanford Fanning. Mr. Fanning was a lifelong member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities over the years. He loved bluegrass music and was a member of the Dixie Dew Drops bluegrass band for over 50 years. Mr. Fanning was also a member of Norway Masonic Lodge #237. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. When he was not spending time with his family, you could find him outside in his beloved garden. He was affectionately known by everyone who loved him as “Doc.” He was predeceased by his brothers, Harvey Fanning, Haskel Fanning and C.J. Fanning. and his sister, Evelyn Evans.