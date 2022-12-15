Darlene Thomas -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Funeral services for Darlene Thomas, 51, of 68 Brickle St., Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Ms. Thomas died Dec. 10 at TRMC.

Burial will be in Macedonia AME Church Cemetery, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.