 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlene Harrison -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Darlene Harrison -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Darlene Harrison, 47, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News