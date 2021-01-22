Darlene Harrison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Darlene Harrison, 47, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.