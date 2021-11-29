Darlene Davis Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Graveside services for Ms. Darlene Davis Brown, 65, of 304 Oriole Lane, Holly Hill, will be held at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr., the pastor, officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 12 to 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visits at the residence between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.