Darlene Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Ms. Darlene Brown, 65, of 304 Oriole Lane, Holly Hill, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily; masks will be required for all visitors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

