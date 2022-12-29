Darl Johnson -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Darl Johnson, 50, of 525 Race Track Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Calhoun County High School Gymnasium, 150 Saints Ave., St. Matthews, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Garden, St. Matthews.

Mr. Johnson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his parents, Nelson and Anna Julia Johnson, 40 Pineland Trail, Elloree, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.