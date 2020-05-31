Darius Lamont Tyre Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Darius Lamont Tyre Brown was born Dec. 4, 1998, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Rosalyn D. Haigler Brown and Bryant L. Brown. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020, after an auto accident.
Mr. Brown graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 2018, earned a certificate of completion from the Orangeburg School District Five Technology Center in auto mechanics. He was a member of the High Light Society (HLS) and the Junior ROTC at Orangeburg- Wilkinson High School. He was employed at Volvo (Charleston). He also worked at Husqvarna, Chick-Fil-A, Wendy's, Hardees, and Little Caesars Pizza. He attended and was very active at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Andrew Chapel Baptist Church. He was also a member of Top Notch Ryderz Car Club.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronnie Ellison and Maurice Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rosalyn D. Haigler Brown, of the home; his father, Bryant L. Brown of Cameron; two sisters, Marashia Brown and BryNeshia Brown of Orangeburg; two brothers, Damian (Randi)Bowman of Waterloo, Iowa, and DeVante' (April) Bowman of Greenwood; grandparents, Jacqueline Haigler Ellison, of Orangeburg, and Mamie L. Brown of Cameron, and Willie (Evette) House of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; aunts, Tracy L. Haigler of Orangeburg, Anita (Jerelle) Ellison Porter of Columbia, Tiffina L. Haigler of Goose Creek, Kimberly Brown of St. Matthews; his uncles, Mark A. (Benita) Brailsford, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Tyrone Brown of Cameron, Willie Frederick and Tyrone Frederick of Orangeburg, and Terry Frederick of Atlanta, Georgia.
Visitation will be Monday, June 1st, 2020, from 2 to p.m. at Carroll Mortuary in Bamberg. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Boulevard Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home, Union.
Online condolences may be sent to: https:/www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com/
COVID-19 guidelines regarding "social distancing" will be followed.
Service information
11:00AM
559 Big Buck Boulevard
Orangeburg, SC 29118
