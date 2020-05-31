Darius Lamont Tyre Brown -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Darius Lamont Tyre Brown was born Dec. 4, 1998, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Rosalyn D. Haigler Brown and Bryant L. Brown. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020, after an auto accident.

Mr. Brown graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 2018, earned a certificate of completion from the Orangeburg School District Five Technology Center in auto mechanics. He was a member of the High Light Society (HLS) and the Junior ROTC at Orangeburg- Wilkinson High School. He was employed at Volvo (Charleston). He also worked at Husqvarna, Chick-Fil-A, Wendy's, Hardees, and Little Caesars Pizza. He attended and was very active at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Andrew Chapel Baptist Church. He was also a member of Top Notch Ryderz Car Club.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronnie Ellison and Maurice Brown.