Darius Lamont Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Darius Lamont Tyre Brown, 21, of 113 Goldenleaf Lane, Orangeburg, departed his life on May 26th, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home.
Service information
Jun 2
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
11:00AM
Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
559 Big Buck Boulevard
Orangeburg, SC 29118
