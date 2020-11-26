 Skip to main content
Darius Bowman Phillips -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – Mr. Darius Bowman Phillips, 39, of Orangeburg, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

