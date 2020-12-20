 Skip to main content
Daren Rodney -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Mr. Daren Rodney, 50, of 5331 Five Chop Road, Elloree, passed away at his residence on Dec. 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may all the funeral home.

