 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daren Leroy Rodney -- Elloree
0 comments

Daren Leroy Rodney -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daren Leroy Rodney

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Daren Leroy Rodney, 50, of 5331 Five Chop Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec, 23, 2020, in the New Faith Community Church cemetery, Tee Vee Road, Elloree. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News