Daphne M. Hand -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Daphne M. Hand was born on April 27, 1940, in Allendale, to the late Ruby Mixon Murdaugh and Ive Murdaugh. She graduated from Denmark-Olar High School. She was a substitute teacher in Blackville and Denmark, and later in life, was a homemaker.
Barr- Price Funeral Home and Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
She is predeceased by husband of 50 years, Samuel (Sammy) Hand Jr., her parents, Ruby Mixon Murdaugh and Ive Murdaugh. Surviving are her daughter, Tammy R. Rohrbaugh (Adam) of Grovetown, Georgia; her son, Samuel Allan Hand (Bob) of Leesville; step-granddaughter, Shelby Rohrbaugh of Grovetown; brother Doug Murdaugh ( Johnnie Ruth) of Orangeburg; and various nephews, as well as Mack Glover, her neighbor and friend of Denmark. She also loved her grandfurbaby, Sugar.
The family would like to thank Lexington Medical Center (8th Oncology), Providence Health, and Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
