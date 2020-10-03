Danny Zalon Hodson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Danny Zalon Hodson, 72, of Orangeburg, died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence near Four Holes Swamp.
Danny was a lifelong hunter and fisherman whose love for the beauty of nature fueled his desire to live as close to it as possible.
He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mabel Hodson and his beloved brother Charles Jr. (Stumpy).
He is survived by his sons, Clayton (Bobbie) and Justin (Cynthia), and seven grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private dedication service and ask that any memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.