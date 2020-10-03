 Skip to main content
Danny Zalon Hodson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Danny Zalon Hodson, 72, of Orangeburg, died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence near Four Holes Swamp.

Danny was a lifelong hunter and fisherman whose love for the beauty of nature fueled his desire to live as close to it as possible.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mabel Hodson and his beloved brother Charles Jr. (Stumpy).

He is survived by his sons, Clayton (Bobbie) and Justin (Cynthia), and seven grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private dedication service and ask that any memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

