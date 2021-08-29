Danny McRae Cherry -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Danny McRae Cherry, of Rowesville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, for Danny and his daughter, Tracy Herring. The Rev. Dr. George R. Gain.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, prior to the memorial service.

Danny was born in Orangeburg County. He was the son of the late Benton L. Cherry Sr. and the late Ethel B. O'Cain Cherry. He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother in-law, Betty Jean and Bobby Arant Sr.; brother, Jack “Jackie” Cherry; daughters, Kim Spigner, Tracy Herring; and his wife, Trixie Cherry.

Survivors include his brother, Benton L. “B.L.” Cherry; granddaughters, Benna Spigner, Shelby Griffeth; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cherry and number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Linda Ashe at 679 Dusty Road, Cope, SC 29038.

