Danny Edwin Cross Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Danny Edwin Cross Jr., 52, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel.

Danny was born on April 12, 1970, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Danny E. Cross Sr. and the late B. Elizabeth “Lib” Gibson Cross. Danny was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Anyone who knew him knew that he loved to laugh and joke. He will truly be missed. He was predeceased by his mother.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Mareesa Martin Cross; daughter, Brittany Mareesa Barr (Ethan); three grandchildren, Abigail Elizabeth Cross, Carson Wayne Barr and Kayden Logan Barr; and his father, Danny E. Cross Sr. (Sheri).

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.