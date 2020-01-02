{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Vernon Briggman

COPE -- Memorial services for Mr. Daniel Vernon Briggman, 60, of 141 Lincoln St., Cope, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Gabe III is officiating.

Mr. Briggman passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his residence.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Paul Jacobs, 1835 Kennedy Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

