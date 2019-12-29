{{featured_button_text}}

COPE -- Mr. Daniel Vernon Briggman, 60, of 141 Lincoln St., Cope, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Paul Jacobs, 1835 Kennedy Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

