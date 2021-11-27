 Skip to main content
Daniel Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Daniel Sistrunk Jr., 79, of 3890 Pate St., Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his brother, the Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk, may be reached at 803-937-5791. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

