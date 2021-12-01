Daniel 'Shorty Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel "Shorty" Sistrunk Jr., 79, of 3890 Pate St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk, eulogist, and the Rev. Kenneth E. Carter are officiating.

Mr. Daniel was the oldest of nine children born March 19, 1942, to the late Rev. and Mrs. Daniel (Albertha Larkin) Sistrunk Sr. Daniel departed this life Nov. 24 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Shorty was also affectionately called “Lil Daniel” by many family and friends who grew up with him. Being the eldest, he had the enviable but daunting task of assisting and helping to mold each of his other eight siblings.

His early education was in the Orangeburg public schools. Although he did not finish high school, he was blessed with skills, wisdom and knowledge that only could come from God the Father. After dropping out of high school to help with the siblings and his parents, he went on to work with Gerwil Poultry Farm at the age of 16. He spent his entire life working with Mr. Willis Culler who taught him everything about the poultry business. It was after Mr. Culler retired that Shorty bought and took over the business and named it D&S Poultry. He was very proud of the fact that he now owned the business he grew up working in all his life. He enjoyed delivering eggs and chicken to South Carolina State University and a number of small businesses throughout the Lowcountry region.

As D&S Poultry continued its success, Shorty decided to try his hand at farming. Being that he was raised on a farm and that's what his dad did most of his life, he bought a couple of tractors, couple combines and other farm equipment, leased acreage and began to farm. He used the skills he learned from being around his dad and other farmers to harvest soybeans, wheat and corn. It was through his farming he taught his nephews, Joseph Pepper Jr. and Mike Pepper, how to drive a tractor and a stick shift truck. His dad, the Rev. Sistrunk, really got a kick out of seeing his son farm the land and was so proud of him. His brothers Jerry and Julius supported him in his efforts but shared many laughs at his expense as they would watch him on the tractor. Shorty was very serious about his farming. It truly was a fun experience for the brothers.

Shorty joined St. Stephen United Methodist Church at an early age and spent his entire life active in the church until his health began to fail in 2017. He served as the church treasurer for 25-plus years until technology began to surface. He kept accurate records by hand and never had a missing cent. Although he was considered to be shy, he actually joined the male chorus under the Rev. Joseph Abram Jr., pastor, where he sang tenor and once in a while, he led a song. His favorite song was “Sinner Man, Where You Gonna Run To?” Daniel had a couple of hidden talents such as playing the harmonica and the cold box guitar. These talents he learned on his own and inspired his two younger brothers to learn to play the guitar. He was also a self- taught mechanic. He fixed many engines in his own truck and cars for himself and his brothers. Daniel was a member of the Gold Stars Seniors at the church, a Mason with Bullswamp Lodge #312, and a member of The Old Timers men's group for many years.

Shorty was married to the late Helen Lockard Sistrunk who preceded him in death in December 2014. This union didn't produce any children, but he became a father to his stepson, Wyatt Williams, who resides in Oxon Hill, Md.

Daniel had one sibling to precede him in death in August 2021, Mrs. Shirley Haigler Jordan of Riverdale, Ga. He leaves to cherish his memories seven siblings, the Rev. Christabell Sistrunk of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mr. Jeremiah (Joyce) Sistrunk, the Rev. Julius (Brenda) Sistrunk, Mrs. Ollie M.(Joseph Sr.) Pepper, Mrs. Janette (Freddie) Welcher of Augusta, Ga., Mrs. Janelle (Maurice) Mitchell and Mrs. Gail (Michael) Jarvis; two special nieces who were reared in the home, Mrs. Jacqueline (Larry) O'Neal of Stockbridge, Ga., and Mrs. Brenda (Alvarez) Green of Grayson, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Emma Julia Jenkins; three brothers-in-law, the Rev. Andrew Jordan, Riverdale, Ga., Mr. Andrew Lockard of Ladson and Mr. Bruce Lockard, Jefferson City, Mo.; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Visitation will be held from 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his brother, the Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk, may be reached at 803-937-5791. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.