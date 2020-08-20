 Skip to main content
Daniel S. Southerland -- Columbia
Daniel S. Southerland -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Daniel S. Southerland, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Southerland was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was the son of the late John T. Southerland and and the late Margaritte Bell Southerland. He served in the United States Army.

Survivors include his daughters, Carol Southerland of Columbia, Sarah Southerland of California; brother, John Southerland (Betsy) of Conyers, Ga.; niece, Heather Southerland; and nephews, Andy Southerland and Chris Southerland.

