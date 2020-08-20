Daniel S. Southerland -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Daniel S. Southerland, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Southerland was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was the son of the late John T. Southerland and and the late Margaritte Bell Southerland. He served in the United States Army.

Survivors include his daughters, Carol Southerland of Columbia, Sarah Southerland of California; brother, John Southerland (Betsy) of Conyers, Ga.; niece, Heather Southerland; and nephews, Andy Southerland and Chris Southerland.

