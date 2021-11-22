 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel “Mutt” Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Daniel “Mutt” Brown, 74, passed away Nov. 20, 2021.

Family and friends may call the funeral home for additional information pertaining to the graveside service that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Detron Mack, 935 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC or call at 803.662.9578. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News