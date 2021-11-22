Daniel “Mutt” Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Daniel “Mutt” Brown, 74, passed away Nov. 20, 2021.

Family and friends may call the funeral home for additional information pertaining to the graveside service that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Detron Mack, 935 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC or call at 803.662.9578. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

