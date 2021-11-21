Daniel 'Mutt' Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Daniel "Mutt" Brown, 74, of 3428 Kennerly Road, passed Nov. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Detron Mack, 935 Amelia St., Orangeburg, or call at 803-662-9578.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.