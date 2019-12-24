{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Daniel (Dan) Edward McNulty of Orangeburg, was born March 5, 1947, in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Columbia.

Dan was predeceased by his wife, June Williamson, and his daughter, Natalie.

He survived by his son, Cody Nettles and daughter-in-law Victoria Blake Nettles, of Orangeburg; sister, Ishka (Pat) McNulty, of Brisbane, Australia; brother, Tim McNulty and sister, Teri Wirth of Orlando, Florida. Dan has four nieces, one nephew and grand- nieces and grand- nephews.

Dan was a very skilled custom cabinet maker and owned his own business for most of his adult life. He grew up in Orlando, Florida, where he graduated from William R. Boone High School and later studied at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He spent some time in Wishram, Washington, where he was a mint farmer. At one point while in the Northwest he worked on the railroad as a “Gandy Dancer” (laying railroad track before machines), worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and he fought fires in Alaska. Dan came to Orangeburg, found he loved the place, and settled here about 35 years ago. Dan was a model train enthusiast. Dan was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a credit to his community and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mr. Daniel's residence.

