ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Malik Grant, 24, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:30am Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC.

Mr. Grant passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Visitation was held Friday, June 9, 2023, from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his parents Allen Eugene and Deborah Ann Grant, 133 Kennerly Road, Cordova, SC 29039 or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID- 19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

