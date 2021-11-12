 Skip to main content
Daniel Lee Jenkins -- Norway
NORWAY -- Deacon Daniel Lee Jenkins, 96, of Norway, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the residence, 306 House Top Road, Norway. All guests are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

