Daniel Lee Jenkins -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Deacon Daniel Lee Jenkins, 96, of 306 House Top Road in Norway will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road in Norway with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Deacon Jenkins will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. for viewing.

Deacon Daniel Lee Jenkins was born Sept. 8, 1925, in Neeses, to the late Deacon James Jenkins and Lila Walker Jenkins. He was the fourth born of 11 children. He departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Left to cherish his memories are five daughters, Mamie (Larry) Davis of Neeses, Bobbie (Clemon) Williams of Blackville, Catherine (Malcom) Riley of Barnwell, Christine (Levon) Patrick of Blackville, and Janice Jenkins of Columbia; two sons, Alfred (Jacqueline) Jenkins of Norway and Kelvin (Khadijah) Jenkins of Jacksonville, Florida; one sister, Elizabeth Jenkins Collins of Blackville; three sisters-in-law, Sallie (Stroman) Trowell of Springfield, Donna Trowell Hammond of Columbia, and Jessie Brown Jenkins of Neeses; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.