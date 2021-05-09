Daniel Johnson Jr. -- Roweville

ROWESVILLE – Graveside services for Daniel Johnson Jr., 60, of 614 Calhoun St., Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Bethea Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Mr. Johnson died Sunday, May 2, at his residence.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Catherine Stokes, 2074 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

