Daniel Johnson -- Rowesville
ROWESVILLE -- Daniel Johnson, 60, of 614 Calhoun St., died May 2, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Catherine Stokes, 2074 Loblolly Lane, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

