Daniel Harvey Garrick -- Cope

COPE – Daniel Harvey Garrick, 86, of Cope, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home with his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at St. George Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Dees and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating.

The family will receive family and friends before the service.

His grandsons, Evan Harper, Sims Harper, Tanner Garrick, Walker Garrick, Bayler Garrick, Tucker Garrick, Fisher Garrick, and Emory Myers, have the honor of serving as pallbearers.

Harvey was born Sept. 15, 1933, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Daniel Tracy and Jimmie Lou (Binnicker) Garrick. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, George Harley Garrick.

Harvey was a lifelong farmer of Garrick Farms Inc. in Cope. The farm has been in his family for over 100 years. He farmed the land with his father and twin brother and continued the tradition with his son, Dan. Harvey was actively involved in local farming agencies. He was a member of Edisto Young Farmers, Farm Bureau, Corn and Soybean Association and National Corn Growers Association. He shared many awards at the state and national levels with his son. He was an advocate of conservation and was a man who was truly outstanding in his FIELD.