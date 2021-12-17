Daniel Green Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Green Jr.,48, of 272 Boswell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.
Mr. Green passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Family may call at the residence of his daughter, Ms. Shantasia Green, 1864 Terry St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
