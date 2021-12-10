Daniel Green Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mr. Daniel Green Jr., 48, of 272 Boswell St., Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family may call at the residence of his daughter, Ms. Shantasia Green, 1864 Terry St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.