Daniel Graham Avinger -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Daniel Graham Avinger, loving husband and father of two children, entered into eternal rest at the age of 82 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Dan was born on Oct. 14, 1937, in Vance, a son of the late Joseph Roland Avinger Sr. and Charlotte Delk Avinger. He graduated from Holly Hill High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1955. He was an air policeman stationed at Goose Bay Labrador (Newfoundland), Spain, California, and Louisiana.

In 1959, after his military service, he returned to Santee to operate Dan's Gulf Station. Soon after, he married Jeannette Smith Avinger and together they built Dan's Garage. He spent over 45 years towing and/or repairing cars in the Santee area. During this time, he also built and raced drag cars throughout the southeast. When he wasn't working on cars, he was either taking care of his dogs, fishing or hunting in the Santee-Vance area. After he retired, he and his wife moved to Columbia. In 2018, they both became residents of Ridgeway Manor in Ridgeway.

Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Jo-Ann Way, and his brother, Joseph Roland Avinger Jr.