Daniel Graham Avinger -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Daniel Graham Avinger, loving husband and father of two children, entered into eternal rest at the age of 82 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Dan was born on Oct. 14, 1937, in Vance, a son of the late Joseph Roland Avinger Sr. and Charlotte Delk Avinger. He graduated from Holly Hill High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1955. He was an air policeman stationed at Goose Bay Labrador (Newfoundland), Spain, California, and Louisiana.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1959, after his military service, he returned to Santee to operate Dan's Gulf Station. Soon after, he married Jeannette Smith Avinger and together they built Dan's Garage. He spent over 45 years towing and/or repairing cars in the Santee area. During this time, he also built and raced drag cars throughout the southeast. When he wasn't working on cars, he was either taking care of his dogs, fishing or hunting in the Santee-Vance area. After he retired, he and his wife moved to Columbia. In 2018, they both became residents of Ridgeway Manor in Ridgeway.
Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Jo-Ann Way, and his brother, Joseph Roland Avinger Jr.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jeannette Smith Avinger of Ridgeway; his son, Joseph Preston Avinger of Elloree; his daughter, Sandra Dannette "Danni" Bloom (Michael) of Chapin; sisters, Margaret Spires and Rita Avinger, Ph.D. (Lt. Col. Thomas Harris); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four nephews; four nieces;; and numerous cousins.
At Dan's request, his body will be donated to the Medical University of South Carolina's Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science. There will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dementia Society of America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.