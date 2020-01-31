HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Daniel Devine, of 135 Schwartz Drive, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Greater Unity AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
Friends may call at the residence of David Bennett, 1719 Coach Road, Holly Hill, and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Devine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
