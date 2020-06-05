Daniel 'Danny' Cox -- Eutawville
Daniel "Danny" Cox

EUTAWVILLE -- It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel "Danny" Cox, announces his passing on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 80 years.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Danny will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rhonda of 39 years; children, Daniel (Virginia) Cox Jr., and Laura Vause; a stepson, David Quattlebaum Jr.; a special granddaughter, Destiny Quattlebaum; brother, Paul (So Hai) Cox; grandchildren, Dan III, Davin, Jade, Shayanne, Shawn, and Danielle and one great-grandchild, Adelyn Grace.

Danny was owner and operator of Danny's Small Engine, where he loved his work for 37 years.

The Cox family would like to thank Regency Hospice and Myra Ardis for the care and support they gave to the family during this time of sadness. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.

