ORANGEBURG -- Daniel “Dan” Edward McNulty of Orangeburg was born March 5, 1947 in Oak Park, Illinois. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Columbia.
Dan was predeceased by his wife, June Williamson, and his daughter, Natalie. He survived by his son, Cody Nettles, and daughter-in-law Victoria Blake Nettles of Orangeburg; sister Ishka (Pat) McNulty of Brisbane, Australia; and brother Tim McNulty and sister Teri Wirth, both of Orlando, Florida. Dan has four nieces, a nephew and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Dan was a very skilled custom cabinet maker and owned his own business for most of his adult life. He grew up in Orlando where he graduated from William R.Boone High School and later studied at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He spent some time in Wishram, Washington, where he was a mint farmer. At one point while in the Northwest, he worked on the railroad as a “Gandy Dancer” (laying railroad track before machines), worked on the Alaskan pipeline and he fought fires in Alaska. Dan came to Orangeburg, found he loved the place and settled here about 35 years ago. Dan was a model train enthusiast. Dan was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a credit to his community and will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Mr. Daniel's residence.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.