Daniel "Dan" Charles Moore, 70, of Cope, passed away Nov. 9, 2021. He was the husband of Rebecca Kowalewski Moore.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Dan was born in Waverly, New York, a son of the late Charles Loren Moore and Patricia Bradley Moore. He was a graduate of both Don Benito Juarez Secondary School in Los Ramones, Mexico, and Tioga Central High School in New York State. As a result of having been raised in Mexico, he was fluent in both the English and Spanish languages. He was a dairy farmer, a former member of the Dairy Farmer Association, and he later owned and operated Moore's Services that offered well repair and language translating. Dan was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family with all his heart. He was predeceased by a brother, Sammy Moore, and two granddaughters, Rosemary and Mindy Wolcott.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years; three daughters, Naomi M. Strickland (Andy) of Cordova, Sara M. Kearney (Andy) of Penang, Malaysia, Hannah M. Ruff (Jeffrey) of Glendale; a son, Samuel D. Moore (Ruth) of Irmo; three sisters, Althea Sheldon (Marc) of Lufkin, Texas, Ruth Jones of Broaddus, Texas, Martha Moore of Broaddus, Texas; one brother, Benjamin Moore of Smithville, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous of nieces and nephews; and two extended family members, Jim Strickland (Tracey) of Cordova and Linda Tyner (Elvis) of Hartsville.
