Daniel ‘Dan’ Charles Moore -- Cope

COPE -- Daniel "Dan" Charles Moore, 70, of Cope, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was the husband of Rebecca Kowalewski Moore.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Dan was born in Waverly, New York, a son of the late Charles Loren Moore and Patricia Bradley Moore. He was a graduate of both Don Benito Juarez Secondary School in Los Ramones, Mexico, and Tioga Central High School in New York State. As a result of having been raised in Mexico, he was fluent in both the English and Spanish languages. He was a dairy farmer, a former member of the Dairy Farmer Association, and he later owned and operated Moore's Services that offered well repair and language translating. Dan was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family with all his heart. He was predeceased by a brother, Sammy Moore; and two granddaughters, Rosemary and Mindy Wolcott.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years; three daughters, Naomi M. Strickland (Andy) of Cordova, Sara M. Kearney (Andy) of Penang, Malaysia, Hannah M. Moore (Jeffrey) of Glendale; one son, Samuel D. Moore (Ruth) of Irmo; three sisters, Althea Sheldon (Marc) of Lufkin, Texas, Ruth Jones of Broaddus, Texas, Martha Moore of Broaddus, Texas; one brother, Benjamin Moore of Smithville, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous of nieces and nephews; and two extended family members, Jim Strickland (Tracey) of Cordova and Linda Tyner (Elvis) of Hartsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
