Daniel ‘Dan’ Charles Moore -- Cope

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Dan was born in Waverly, New York, a son of the late Charles Loren Moore and Patricia Bradley Moore. He was a graduate of both Don Benito Juarez Secondary School in Los Ramones, Mexico, and Tioga Central High School in New York State. As a result of having been raised in Mexico, he was fluent in both the English and Spanish languages. He was a dairy farmer, a former member of the Dairy Farmer Association, and he later owned and operated Moore's Services that offered well repair and language translating. Dan was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Bolentown. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family with all his heart. He was predeceased by a brother, Sammy Moore; and two granddaughters, Rosemary and Mindy Wolcott.