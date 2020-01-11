{{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Mr. Daniel Colter Sr., 95, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 12, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North, with Pastor Monroe Danley Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Colter will be placed in the the church at 11:30 a.m. for viewing.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

