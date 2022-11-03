Daniel Brunson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Daniel Brunson, son of the late Peter Caldwell Brunson and Rosa Lee Brunson, was born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Calhoun County. He transitioned from labor to reward on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Trident Medical Center.

Daniel attended Mt. Carmel School. Upon his graduation from Wilkinson High School, he decided to serve his country. He began his military career in the United States Air Force on June 4, 1956. He completed basic training at Lackland AFB, in San Antonio, Texas, in September of that year. His first duty station was at Perrin AFB in Denison, Texas, where he began his work in administration, which continued throughout his career. Over the course of his military career, he was stationed at Clark AFP (Philippines), Kirtland AFB (Albuquerque, N.M.), Thule AB (Greenland), Andrews AFB (PG County, Md.), Tan Son Nhut AB (Republic of Vietnam), Holloman AFB (Alamogordo, N.M.), Howard AFB (Panama Canal Zone), and several temporary duty stations across the globe. He completed his last three tours of duty at Charleston AFB (Charleston, S.C.) with the 437th Field Maintenance Squadron (FMS). There he was responsible for the morale, health and welfare of 450 airmen. He also spearheaded the dormitory improvement program, organized the squadron's community involvement, and formulated policies and procedures in support of administrative controls until his retirement on July 1, 1984, marking 28 years of service to his country.

Daniel met his wife, Alma, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they married on June 10, 1961. To this union, three children were born.

Affectionately known as “Sweets," there is nothing Daniel loved more than his children and his siblings. Upon his return to South Carolina, he spent countless hours hunting and fishing with his brother and sisters. He loved farming and gardening and dedicated countless hours to those pursuits. He was an avid card player and enjoyed the family gatherings, where he could play with family and friends. He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching golf, basketball, football, and tennis. He loved politics and current events and could often be found on the other side of a good debate.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Thaddeus Brunson, Peter J Brunson, Helen Howell, Flossie Hamilton, Lawrence Brunson and Leroy Brunson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Timothy Brunson (Ladson), Cynthia Brunson (Hanahan) and Jonathan Brunson (Raleigh); sister, Josephine Kennerly, St. Matthews; cherished ex-wife and friend, Alma Brunson, Ladson; grandson, Malcolm Brunson; great-grandchildren, Mason Taye Johnson, and Teagan Noelle Brunson, all of North Charleston; his nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 4, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Cameron, where the Rev. Barry Fogle is pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Brunson will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday Nov. 3, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks are required.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence, 556 Woodlawn Drive, Orangeburg. Masks are required.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.