 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Bruce -- Rowesville
0 comments

Daniel Bruce -- Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Daniel Bruce, 78, of 3727 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 3727 Rowesville Road, Rowesville. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Patrice Bruce, at 860-331-4857 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News