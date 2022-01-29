Danesha McKenzie -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Danesha McKenzie, 29, of 535 Casa Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Interment will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Thetford Park Cemetery, St. Catherines, Jamaica.

Ms. McKenzie passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, at her residence. She was a teacher at Lake Marion High School in Santee.

