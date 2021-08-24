 Skip to main content
Dan Wannamaker -- North
Dan Wannamaker -- North

Dan Wannamaker

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Dan Wannamaker, 99, of North, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at New First Mount Beulah Baptist Church, Swansea.

Mr. Wannamaker passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

