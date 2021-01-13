Dan Switzer Johnson

ST. MATTHEWS -- Dan Switzer Johnson, 72, of 108 Haynes St., passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family requests that there be no visitation.

Family and friends may call the residence at 803-878-2256 or Carson's Funeral Home.