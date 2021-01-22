 Skip to main content
Dan S. Johnson -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Dan S. Johnson, of 108 Haynes St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Carson's Funeral Home. Masks must be worn and social distancing is expected at these services. Maximum of 75 people can attend the graveside service. Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

