Dan Edward Donaldson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Dan Edward Donaldson of 75 Ethel Terrace died Dec. 1, 2021.

Graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 9, in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.

Viewing for the public will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

