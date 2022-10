COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Damon Lamont Corley, 50, of 1200 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

He passed Oct. 6 at Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Columbia.

There will be no public viewing. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.